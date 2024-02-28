Free Elo: Platinum LoL bottom lanes are dominating solo queue with Senna and Maokai

With League of Legends‘ Patch 14.5 quickly approaching, summoners will want to take advantage of one of the strongest bottom lane combinations that has taken over solo queue.

Ever since the last update, Senna and Maokai are two of the best champions in both the AD carry and support positions respectively, so it isn’t much of a surprise to see them thrive with the highest win rate of any champion duo in the bottom lane. The two boast a destructive 58.5 percent win rate together in Platinum rank and higher, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

This new combo is flying high through Patch 14.4. Image via Riot Games

They have been played over 12 thousand times over the last patch, and that number could push even higher before the next patch on Wednesday, March 6—especially with Riot planning significant nerfs that could heavily affect their efficiency and power moving forward.

Granted, both Senna and Maokai are two of the best champions in their roles, supplemented by their frequent appearances in the top five for most successful duos. They also have the highest win rates of any individual champion in the game, with Maokai leading the way at a 54 percent win rate and Senna holding down the second spot at 53 percent. Together, they bring a whole forest-worth of damage and crowd control that transforms from a deadly nuisance in the early game to a devastating barrage of terror that could end a teamfight in the mid-to-late game.

For example, in the opening moments of a match, Senna has plenty of range and healing to sustain her and her teammate during trades and the laning phase, while also providing another root to help set up Maokai. Maokai, on the other hand, has a good tool to check bushes with his Sapling Toss, while also being able to follow up on any big encounters with an easy combo of his own abilities.

They can play off of each other’s crowd control, while they both can stay topped up with health due to Senna’s Q healing and Maokai’s passive healing ability, Sap Magic. Later on, they are teamfight beasts that can dictate the pace of a match while still maintaining enough space to stay safe. And if you want to start dominating the bottom lane, it might be time to pick one of them up.