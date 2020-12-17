Former SKT top laner Untara retires from professional League of Legends

Former SKT top laner Park “Untara” Ui-jin retires from professional League of Legends, according to Fomos reporter Kenzi.

The 23-year old player went through three regions during his professional career, but hasn’t won a single title. He was always regarded as one of the most stable top laners, who can’t carry games alone by himself but who wouldn’t lose them as well. He knew how to play with a deficit and how to extend the gold advantage regardless of composition.

Untara went through multiple organizations, but played most of his career for SKT from May 2017 to November 2018. For the 2019 season he moved to Turkey to play for 1907 Fenerbahçe, however after a short four-month stint he returned to Korea.

Griffin acquired him for their 10-man roster for the 2020 Spring split. After a poor performance however, the team landed on the last place and had to go through the promotion tournament to play in the Summer split. They were swiftly overtaken by the SANDBOX Gaming roster, who were one of the upcoming rookie teams, losing their LCK spot.

Following the loss of the LCK spot, Untara alongside other Griffin members left the team. Since May 2020 his fate was unclear. While looking for a team over in the LCK, he turned to streaming and said that he applied for multiple teams, but the attempts were unsuccessful. One of the main reasons for this is the abundance of top lane rookies in the LCK who took the scene by storm.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.