Former SKT jungler Blank declares free agency

Former SK Telecom T1 jungler Kang “Blank” Sun-gu revealed today that he’s “received FA permission” from his previous League of Legends team.

The 22-year-old joined Sengoku Gaming in the LJL in May 2019 after he left T1 and has played for the organization for three splits since then.

Hello, I'm Blank.



As of today, I received FA permission from the team.



If you have any interest, please contact me.



こんにちは、ブランクです。



今日付でチームからFA許諾をもらいました。



関心があれば連絡お願いします。



Gmail:buffmesports@gmail.com — Blank (@Blanklol98) November 12, 2020

Blank was the backup jungler for SKT T1, helping them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat multiple times. When Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong was in a slump, Blank would step up to try to provide a spark off the bench.

With Blank on the roster, SKT won the 2016 World Championship and reached the finals of the 2017 World Championship but fell to Samsung in a clean sweep.

After a rough 2018 season, Blank signed with the LJL’s Sengoku Gaming and has had decent local success in the Japanese scene. While he did announce his free agency, he might re-sign with the team if he doesn’t get any other offers. The LCK has plenty of great rookie junglers right now, so it’s unclear if any team would be willing to take a chance on Blank if he came back to Korea.

