Former Schalke 04 top laner Yoppa dies due to COVID-19 complications

Former Schalke 04 top laner Pavle ‘Yoppa’ Kostić died last Tuesday, Nov. 23, due to COVID complications.

The Serbian 23-year old League pro had been competing since 2016 and made his mark on a number of academy teams over the years, including MAD Lions, Giants Gaming, and Vitality. Yoppa was the first Serbian player to obtain first place on the EUW servers Challenger ranking, and one of the first Serbian players to compete in major international teams, according to sportklub. In December 2020, Yoppa joined Schalke 04 Evolution, and officially declared his status as a free agent just last week.

ENG



Today we say goodbye to Yoppa.



Pavle "Yoppa" Kostić passed away yesterday unexpectedly due to complications caused by a COVID infection.



Rest in peace, brother. — Esports Balkan League (@FortunaEsports) November 24, 2021

Yoppa rose to fame competing with several top teams within one of the strongest League regions, Spain, and presumably attracted the attention of overseas teams, such as Team Solomid. But the potential transfer didn’t end up happening due to visa-related issues.

The news has brought the EU League community together to pay tribute to Yoppa and the mark he left on his former teams and teammates. Players and organization members that knew Yoppa have been sharing over the last few hours, remembering Yoppa and sending condolences to his friends and family.

Today we were informed that our former League of Legends player Yoppa has passed away.

We have wonderful memories of you and our time spent with you in Berlin. You will remain forever engraved in our memories.

Our thoughts are with your family and friends.

Rest in peace, Pavle 💛 pic.twitter.com/8bWCigausa — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) November 24, 2021

Team Vitality owner Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide also reacted to the shocking news: “My heart is broken,” he wrote. “My deepest condolences to his loved ones in this painful ordeal. We will miss you.”

Among the many tributes from players that competed alongside Yoppa is a tweet from Selfmade, who shared time with Yoppa when they were both in the Spanish league.

I honestly dont know what to say. We spent so much time having fun together back in the LVP days i wish i could go back in time.



Rest in peace Pavle. https://t.co/nRjAn8Pz53 — selfmade (@selfmade_LoL) November 24, 2021

No further details regarding the player’s passing have been released as his family, friends and peers pay tribute to his life and memory.