Former KT Rolster jungler Score joins Gen.G as head coach

A summoner has reconnected to the Rift after retirement.

Gen.G has announced that former KT Rolster star Score is making a return back to professional League of Legends, but this time, he’ll be helping out behind the scenes as the team’s head coach for 2022. He will be joined by Won “Mafa” Sang-yeon and Kim “Museong” Moo-seong on the coaching staff.

Gen.G LoL 2022 Coaching Staff Update: pic.twitter.com/QlLFeNZz0B — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) November 25, 2021

Score is one of the best junglers in League history, having played for KT Rolster from 2015 to 2019. During his tenure with the organization, he was able to reach multiple LCK Finals, and finally won a trophy in 2018 alongside players like Smeb, Ucal, Deft, and Mata. The 29-year-old has also gone to two World Championships, and has also won an IEM tournament all the way back in 2014.

Mafa has a ton of experience from coaching Invictus Gaming in the LPL for around five years. He and Score are also reuniting for the first time since 2014, since they were teammates and a bottom lane duo with KT Rolster Bullets. It’ll be interesting to see how these two work together after such a long time.

Museong, on the other hand, is the youngest and least experienced of the trio, having only started his esports career as a coach in 2019 with DragonX. Gen.G still thinks that he will “bring more stability to the team overall.”

Gen.G now looks like one of the favorites of the 2022 LCK Spring Split. The team has a great coaching staff, and even boasts one of the best rosters in the league. With superstars like Ruler, Peanut, and Chovy hopping on-board for next year, there is a good chance that this lineup will be shooting for the moon and beyond.