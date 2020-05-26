Former IG jungler Leyan joins Vici Gaming

After spending a year on Invictus Gaming, Lu “Leyan” Jue is heading over to Vici Gaming to become the team’s new starting jungler for the 2020 LPL Summer Split, the organization announced today.

Leyan has spent a good portion of his professional League of Legends career with Invictus Gaming, whether it was on the main team or with the organization’s academy team, IG Young. He was originally added as a temporary substitute player in April 2019.

The 17-year-old eventually got his big break in August 2019 when he was promoted to the starting roster for the Summer Split. Even though Leyan only got to play in five games, the experience to play alongside some of the best players in the region was invaluable.

In 2020, Leyan played 27 games for Invictus Gaming as the team’s starting jungler and had a 3.1 KDA with 85 kills, 173 assists, and 84 deaths. The team finished in first place for the regular season, which was impressive considering that they had to adjust to three new players.

But IG were eliminated in the semifinals by star ADC JackeyLove and TOP Esports. They also lost to FunPlus Phoenix in the third-place matchup. It was a fall from grace that not many League fans saw coming. And now, the team must find another player to fill in the jungle position.

Meanwhile, Vici Gaming will look to improve on its ninth-place finish from last season by moving Leyan into the starting lineup.