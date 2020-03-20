Fnatic take down Excel Esports in their first online LEC match of the season

The past two weeks have been all about adapting for LEC players since the season was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. But only the best teams are able to keep the status quo and remain at the top no matter the obstacles.

Fnatic proved to be one of those teams today with a big win against Excel Esports in week eight of the 2020 LEC Spring Split.

Fnatic are right in the thick of the spring playoff race, looking to secure the coveted first-place spot in the regular season standings. With a win here against Excel, they’ve put plenty of pressure on G2 Esports and Origen to perform in their matches. We’ve seen G2 take their foot off the gas pedal before, but they’ll need to keep pushing if they want the top spot.

This game was elementary for Fnatic, even though it did start off a bit slow for them. As the match entered the mid-game stage, however, Bwipo and Rekkles started to take over. They combined for 12 of the team’s 19 kills and the roster was able to control all four dragons in the game.

In his post-game interview, Rekkles mentioned that one of the biggest focuses for their team was to recognize that this is still a stage game and not just a scrim. The 23-year-old said that “it’s a very easy trap” to start losing interest in the matches just because they’re playing at home.

Now, Fnatic must turn their sights toward Rogue, MAD Lions, and Team Vitality. Those are the final three teams they’ll face before the end of the season. Although these matchups might not look too hard on paper, this talented group can’t get complacent before the postseason begins.