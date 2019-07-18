Fnatic sub in MagiFelix for Rekkles for week 5 of the 2019 LEC Summer Split

Fnatic will sub in mid laner Felix “MagiFelix” Boström for star AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson for the first match of week five in the 2019 LEC Summer Split, the organization announced today. Fnatic have been one of the strongest teams in Europe over the course of the split, which is why this latest roster move has many people scratching their heads.

Rekkles has had a pretty good season thus far. He has the least amount of deaths among the LEC’s AD carries with six, while also sporting 24 kills and 38 assists for the split. His ability to play with his team and provide a ton of late-game pressure has been essential to Fnatic’s success.

MagiFelix, on the other hand, is a mid laner from Fnatic’s Academy team. He helped Fnatic Rising win the LVP Forge of Champions 2019 Spring Main Event, with the team taking down Diabolus Esports. The 19-year-old will be moving into the mid lane while Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek will be headed to the bottom lane.

“Our management and coaching staff have decided to bench Martin “Rekkles” Larsson from the starting roster for our LEC match against Rogue this Friday,” Fnatic said.

This change doesn’t make much sense to many people, especially with how successful Fnatic have been over the past few weeks. Even though they’re coming off of their first loss of the split against Splyce last week, Fnatic have still looked like one of the best teams in the region.

They’re also the only team that’s managed to defeat G2 Esports, so moving MagiFelix in for Rekkles is truly a confusing move unless something has occurred behind the scenes. Neither Fnatic nor Rekkles have given any details as to why the roster change was made.