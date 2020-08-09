Fnatic, Schalke lock in LEC Summer Split playoff spots after G2’s dominant win over Excel

G2 Esports took down Excel Esports in a 28-minute game, securing Fnatic’s and Schalke 04’s playoff spots in the League European Championship Summer Split.

There were three Player of the Game candidates in Wunder, Jankos, and Caps, but in the end the top laner Wunder won the award with 44 percent of the vote. His Jax was impressive throughout the entire match, ending the game with a 4/3/5 scoreline.

Heading into the match, both Fnatic and S04 were rooting for the G2 squad since a G2 win would lock them both in for the LEC Summer Split playoffs.

The match began with a couple of early kills in favor of G2, but Excel replied with the first dragon. At around the 10-minute mark, Excel secured three crucial kills which allowed them to neutralize the gold lead from G2.

G2 pressed the gas pedal after giving away a couple of kills, securing all outer turrets and the second Rift Herald. With the Rift Herald under their belt, they were able to push Excel and reach a 4,000 gold lead by 20 minutes.

The game exploded afterwards with G2 securing the first and only Baron of the game. They destroyed Excel in the next teamfight and finished the game, earning Fnatic and S04 spots in the playoffs.

G2 had a poor start of the split, but turned it around in the past couple of weeks. Excel, on the other hand, have ended the Summer Split in seventh.