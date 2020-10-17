Fnatic lock in Singed top to secure the first win of the series against Top Esports at Worlds 2020

Will we see other surprise picks from the FNC squad?

The series today between Fnatic and TOP Esports began with a surprise Singed pick during the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

FNC left Ornn open and as response to it picked the Singed in the top lane for Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau. The first few couple of minutes were going quite passive until Bwipo decided to challenge Bai “369” Jia-Hao’s Ornn. The fight looked great for the Singed until Ornn unleashed his combo and almost took him down.

After farming some levels, Bwipo went for the proxy farming tactic with a twist. Instead of farming between the tier one and tier two tower, he went straight for the tier two between tier three tower and brought hell upon himself as four TES members responded to his tactic. However, due to the fleet footwork, Bwipo escaped while giving his team some time to get vision control and prepare for objectives.

In teamfights, the pick was paying off with Singed catching off-guard mispositioned members from TES. Conqueror combined with Ravenous Hunter made Bwipo deceptively tanky as he soaked thousands of points of damage in each teamfight.

In the last teamfight, Bwipo’s movements gave enough time to Rekkles to take down the TES members, securing the first game win after killing four out of five members from LPL’s first seed.

The series continues on Riot’s official Twitch channel with FNC looking to upset TES.