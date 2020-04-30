Fnatic cuts ties with strategic coach Veigar v2 after inappropriate messages surface

Fnatic fired strategic League of Legends coach Marius “Veigar v2” Aune today after screengrabs of some highly-inappropriate remarks he made about a seven-year-old girl in 2018 surfaced yesterday. The comments were brought up during a thread in which another popular League personality talked about Aune’s past, when he was known for his toxicity and his tendency to DDoS teammates.

In response to that thread, the young girl’s older sister shared screengrabs—that are now deleted— that showed Aune making sexually suggestive remarks toward the child. She also accused the former Fnatic coach of being in a Discord channel where people shared obscene pictures of children.

We have been made aware today of several extremely concerning messages sent by a contractor associated with our League of Legends team. These messages were sent in 2017 and 2018, prior to his association with Fnatic.



We have immediately severed all ties with this individual. pic.twitter.com/d2OCefRIms — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 30, 2020

Other people also posted screengrabs of the former Fnatic coach allegedly launching DDoS attacks and being incredibly toxic to his solo queue teammates. In another video, Aune seemingly confirmed some of the toxicity accusations, saying that “it’s nothing new.”

Screengrab via Twitter

It’s unclear if Fnatic had any additional evidence of Aune’s bad behavior, but either way, the team fired him a day after the accusations first surfaced.

Shortly after he was fired, Aune released his own statement on the situation. Although he denied ever taking part in the Discord channel, he confirmed that he said inappropriate things about the woman and her sister.

About the recent accusations and rumors



Read: https://t.co/ahwTA6AZxC — Veigarv2 (@Veigar_v2) April 30, 2020

The former coach said that at the end of 2018, he “realized how fucked everything [he had] done in the past was,” so he removed himself from the people who had influenced him to act this way when he was younger. He also apologized to the woman about the remarks he made.

Aune joined Fnatic at the beginning of this year as part of several other changes to the team’s staff. He also previously worked as a coach for teams like Movistar Riders in the European Masters and Riddle Esports in Norway.