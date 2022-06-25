Fnatic clutches the longest game of the LEC Summer Split against team BDS

Fnatic gave an electrifying adrenalin rush to the LEC Summer Split with a clutch win against team BDS in the longest game of the Summer Split so far. The two teams went head-to-head for over 45 minutes until Fnatic snatched the victory from BDS’ hands in a moment that we can only describe as electrifying.

Both teams had similar patterns and strategies throughout the game, which saw one gain an advantage just to be outmatched by the other. This led to the game having several stalling moments despite the explosive and heart-stopping fights that occurred every time the two teams crossed. The objectives, kills, and gold lead were mostly even between the two teams, but team BDS always had a slight advantage over their opponents.

Both teams did not miss opportunities to jump on each other, but if the initial engagement didn’t work, they would retreat and wait for important cooldowns to expire before re-engaging. This dance between the two teams only had an abrupt change of rhythm after 45 minutes when, during a teamfight in front of the Baron’s pit, Wunde found an impressive flank and broke BDS’ formation, splitting the opponents and leading FNC to take down members of the enemy team one at a time.

Despite this, BDS recovered and almost managed to close the game after Cinkrof performed an amazing catch-and-kill action with his Skarner. Cinkrof gave his team the numerical advantage and led them to the Baron’s pit to get the team buff and be in a position to bring the game to an end.

But at that moment, Fnatic’s perfect timing and individual skills changed the game’s fate once and for all. In the decisive play of the entire game, Upset stole the Baron buff from his opponents and electrified each BDS member one at a time, gaining the numerical edge to push through to the opponent’s inhibitor.

Thanks to their resistances and scaling damage, BDS set up one last defensive line around their Nexus, causing their enemies’ health bars to plummet. But Fnatic’s relentless attacks got the better of BDS and brought the game to a close after almost an hour of mind-blowing action.

Both teams displayed their strengths and weaknesses, showing that this LEC Summer Split could hold more surprises than fans expected. Fnatic is now tied in third place along with Astralis, Rogue, and MAD Lions, while team BDS misses the chance to climb the rankings from the bottom.