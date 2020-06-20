FlyQuest topples TSM in Mash’s return to the bottom lane

It wasn’t the outcome that many LCS fans expected, but FlyQuest rose up and took down TSM in a well-fought 33-minute match during the second week of the LCS today.

Many people doubted FlyQuest after the League of Legends team announced that they would be benching veteran AD carry WildTurtle in exchange for Brandon “Mash” Phan. But the 25-year-old showed up big by picking up 11 kills in his first LCS match since 2017.

Although FlyQuest played well, there were more questions brought up around TSM’s weak drafting phase. The team opted into a team composition that had a severe lack of damage, with superstar Doublelift on Syndra duty with Bjergsen playing Fiddlesticks in the mid lane.

It also didn’t help that top laner Broken Blade was on Volibear, which meant that the team had no way to FlyQuest’s beefy tank line of Leona, Ornn, and Trundle. As a result, they were absolutely run over in the later stages of the game.

Although it’s early into the season, TSM fans should be a bit worried about the team’s lack of consistency. Hopefully for fans of the team, TSM’s coaching staff is able to fix these errors in the drafting phase, so that their talented roster can shine on the Rift.

FlyQuest, on the other hand, have now picked up another win to help keep the momentum going for the rest of the weekend. It isn’t known if Mash will continue starting over WildTurtle tomorrow, but the team has looked good with him in the lineup.

You can catch FlyQuest in action tomorrow when they face off against Team Dignitas at 4pm CT.