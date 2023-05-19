FlyQuest signs 3-time LCS champion as new starting support for Summer Split

After a Spring Split that saw FlyQuest’s League of Legends team come up just short of the organization’s first international appearance in nearly three years, the team has made a blockbuster roster move.

Veteran support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme was formally introduced today as a starter for FlyQuest moving into the 2023 LCS Summer Split.

The support position was one of consistent turnover for FlyQuest during the first half of the season. The organization had originally intended for Bill “Eyla” Ngyuen to man the position in 2023, but issues with his U.S. athletic visa in the early portion of the year forced the team to start Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon in his stead.

When the team started to find more success with Winsome than with Eyla, the starting support job became complicated, especially when FlyQuest subbed Winsome back into the starting lineup during the back end of their Spring Playoffs run. Today, the team parted ways with Eyla, and Vulcan is slated to get all of the reps in the second half of the year.

It’s likely that Winsome will remain on the FlyQuest roster in a backup role since FlyQuest is one of the only teams in the LCS that opted into the NACL this summer after the developmental league was made optional by Riot Games earlier this week.

Rumors surrounding Vulcan’s potential departure for the LEC began to circulate earlier during the mid-season transfer period after the longtime support signed with European talent agency Achieveminds. But those rumors have been put to bed as the LCS veteran will finish out the 2023 season with FlyQuest.

Vulcan will be, at best, a rental with FlyQuest since his contract currently lasts through the end of the 2023 season (unless the team decides to re-sign him). He’ll make his FlyQuest debut when the Summer Split begins on June 1.

