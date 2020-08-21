FlyQuest qualify for Worlds with win over Cloud9 in LCS Summer Playoffs

Round two of the LCS Summer Split Playoffs kicked off with a match of Cloud9 against FlyQuest. In a surprising turn of events, FlyQuest was able to secure victory by claiming a 3-1 victory over the higher-seeded C9.

In addition to their chance to continue in the playoffs in the winner’s bracket, FlyQuest secured a spot in the World Championship, a first for the organization.

In a commanding game one, FlyQuest was able to set the pace of the entire match by showing C9 that they would be relentless against their jungler, Blaber. While C9 were able to strike back and bring a bit of tempo back to their side with a win in game two, FlyQuest continued to pressure against Zven alongside Blaber was able to snatch the next two games.

With absolute control over objectives, securing Dragon Soul, Elder Dragon, and Baron in two different games. FlyQuest showed that C9 still has to search for more answers to their recent weaknesses. FlyQuest’s mid laner and MVP candidate, PowerOfEvil, had a commanding performance to control most of the map, with carry picks like Azir and strong controlling picks like Malzahar.

While this loss is a sting for C9, their playoffs and worlds dreams do not end here. They can still claw their way back through the playoffs to secure a spot in worlds in the loser’s bracket.

Catch the second half for Round two of playoffs when Team Liquid face off against Golden Guardian tomorrow, Aug. 21, at 3pm CT.