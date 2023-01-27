FlyQuest ADC Prince jokes about replacing Winsome for not diving fountain to help secure last-second pentakill

In his first pro League game on the LCS stage, Prince came inches away from snagging a pentakill.

After running rampant on Team Liquid during his LCS debut yesterday, FlyQuest AD carry Prince reviewed the VOD of his game, specifically honing in on his almost-pentakill in the final moments of the game.

During the later stages of the opening day contest, Prince had reached his final form on Zeri and was ransacking Liquid’s lineup as the rest of FlyQuest pushed down their opponent’s base. While Prince slipped and slid through Liquid’s backline, he picked up a quadra kill in the process, needing just one more takedown to grab a penta in his first LCS game.

Unfortunately for Prince, he’d have to do it the hard way as Liquid’s top laner Summit—the final player left alive on the opposing team—was hiding out in the far corner of his fountain. FlyQuest attempted to coordinate a fountain dive, but it resulted in three quick deaths and zero pentakills. Impact, then Spica, then eventually Prince all died to the fountain, while Winsome auto attacked the Nexus alongside the minions in an effort to win the game.

During his VOD review, Prince jokingly questioned his support. “Why Winsome didn’t go first?” Prince asked. “If [this was an] LCK Bo3, I’d change supps. Winsome, you watching?”

In a cruel and ironic twist of fate, FlyQuest will actually change out its support sometime in the near future, with regular starter Eyla scheduled to return to the LCS at some point in the coming weeks. Eyla has been facing “visa complications,” according to an announcement made by the team on Jan. 17. Winsome’s days as a first-stringer are numbered, but so far, he’s been able to hold serve for FlyQuest. He held a deathless KDA of 0/0/11 in the team’s opening game—a scoreline he wouldn’t have accomplished had he dove Liquid’s fountain, not for nothing.

FlyQuest will look to end the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split with another win later today against Dignitas.