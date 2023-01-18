FlyQuest won’t be playing with complete roster in first week of LCS season

The beginning of the 2023 LCS Spring Split is right around the corner, but one team won’t be able to field its full roster for the first week.

FlyQuest will be subbing in Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon in place of starting support player Bill “Eyla” Nguyen, according to an announcement on Jan. 17. The latter won’t be able to join the team on the first week due to “visa implications.”

Despite having North American residency, which was acquired by Eyla on Jan. 1, according to Leaguepedia, Eyla, an Australian player, has come across some visa issues. FlyQuest didn’t add whether he will be available for the second week of the competition.

Winsome, however, already has some LCS experience as he was Cloud9’s starting support in the 2022 LCS Spring Split. In the Summer Split, he went on to play for Europe’s Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition and came back to NA in December to join FlyQuest’s Academy.

Still, FlyQuest won’t have the easiest opponents in the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. They’ll face Team Liquid and Dignitas on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split begins on Jan. 26.