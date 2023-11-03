The 2023 League of Legends World Championship has been a spectacle of intense rivalries, and today’s (Nov. 3) quarterfinal between Gen.G and Bilibili Gaming was nothing less.

The highly anticipated rematch between the two powerhouse teams marked a turning point in the tournament as BLG secured their spot in the semifinals after a grueling five-game series, confirming at least one LPL team will reach the Worlds 2023 grand final.

The two teams had previously crossed paths in the lower bracket semifinals of the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in London, where BLG dominated Gen.G 3-0, ultimately eliminating them from the tournament. As the first two games of this Worlds quarterfinal unfolded, it seemed like history was destined to repeat itself.

BLG’s dominance was on full display as they won the first two games with impressive teamfighting and impeccable execution, leaving Gen.G struggling to engage and execute proactive plays. It appeared that Gen.G, the domestic giants in the tournament’s hosting region, had found their weakness in BLG. However, everything changed in game three.

Gen.G capitalized on crucial skirmishes and teamfights for neutral objectives, finally gaining the upper hand in teamfights. In a crucial fight, Gen.G found the right angle to shut down BLG, secure the Baron buff, and gain the advantage they needed to claw their way back into the series.

BLG vs. Gen.G. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

As the fourth game of the series unfolded, it looked like the game could have gone either way. But in a tense and pivotal turnaround, Gen.G’s support Delight seized the perfect opportunity to engage on BLG, allowing his teammates to hunt and shut down BLG. This aggressive play and several more that followed secured the game for Gen.G and sent the arena into a frenzy as game five loomed.

A year’s worth of hard work and sacrifices came down to a single game, the fifth and most tense of the series. BLG initially gained the upper hand by securing the first blood and the first two dragons. However, Gen.G’s momentum and aggression from the previous two games carried over into this decisive matchup as they capitalized on their lane pressure to collect neutral objectives—but BLG found the right moment to shut down Doran and Chovy, gaining the upper hand once more.

With Baron Nashor under their control, BLG applied relentless pressure on all lanes, pushing toward Gen.G’s base. They secured the top lane, took the first inhibitor, and even shut down Chovy. Despite Gen.G’s courageous defense, BLG’s relentless attacks and impeccable macro play led them to victory.

With this hard-fought win, Bilibili Gaming advance to face Weibo Gaming, LPL’s fourth seed, in the semifinals.

Gen.G’s journey has now come to an end in front of their home crowd, a bittersweet moment for the LCK giants. With Silver Scrapes playing in the background, the LPL secured a spot in the finals, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an LCK team strong enough to take them down.