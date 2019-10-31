First round of URF balance changes nerfs 5 champions and Dark Harvest in League of Legends

Despite the intentionally chaotic nature of League of Legends’ Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) mode, certain champions are running too far ahead of the pack. Yesterday’s balance changes looks to fix that.

Riot technical game designer Geoff Marsi revealed the first set of URF balance changes on his Twitter yesterday. While two underwhelming champions are getting some love, five legends are getting hit with the nerf stick. Dark Harvest has also seen too much success within the hectic game mode and is getting tuned down a bit.

Geoff Marsi on Twitter First round of #URF balance changes are here! Nerfed: Casseiopeia, Fiora, Kalista, Katarina, Camille, Dark Harvest Buffed: Pyke, Rammus Full details below!

Here are all the balance changes coming to URF.

Nerfs

Cassiopeia

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt decreased from 88 percent to 85 percent.

Healing decreased from 100 percent to 95 percent.

Fiora

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt decreased from 100 percent to 90 percent.

Healing decreased from 100 percent to 95 percent.

Kalista

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt decreased from 120 percent to 110 percent.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt decreased from 115 percent to 110 percent.

Damage taken increased from 90 percent to 95 percent.

Camille

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt decreased from 100 percent to 105 percent.

Healing increased from 90 percent to 95 percent.

Dark Harvest

Base damage decreased from 15 to 55 to 10 to 50.

Attack damage ratio decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Buffs

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

Healing increased from 90 percent to 95 percent.

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Damage dealt increased from 110 percent to 115 percent.

Damage taken decreased from 90 percent to 88 percent.

Riot is launching URF for a limited-time only, scheduled to end on Nov. 8—so fans should catapult into the action while they can.