First LEC pentakill of 2023 pushes MAD Lions to joint-first place

Nisqy, the LEC Summer Split MVP of 2022 clutched a game scoring the first pentakill of the 2023 season as MAD Lions were struggling to contain Team Heretics. With the game and the series turned around, they are now tied for first with Team Vitality in the league.

MAD Lions were struggling to maintain the upper hand on the Rift throughout the match. Although they obtained the Ocean Drake Soul, they could not establish their rhythm in the game, leaving Heretics space to gain map control and ultimately enter their base.

In what seemed to be the last moments of the game, MAD Lions pulled off a stunning team combination to take down their opponents. Nisqy had just respawned, and in a matter of seconds, he struck down the entire enemy team with his Sylas—starting by using the enemy Ashe’s stolen ultimate.

Seeing his mid laner jumping behind enemy lines, Hylissang attached his Yuumi to Nisqy’s Sylas, spiking the chained champion’s ability power and healing him during the fight. MAD Lions’ team effort awarded Nisqy with his first pentakill and changed the fate of the game.

FIRST PENTAKILL🥹 — Yasin Dincer (@Nisqy) February 5, 2023

At that point, Team Heretics were close to ending the game and were more than 5k gold ahead, pushing into the enemy’s base with the Baron buff—but with all their players helplessly watching a gray screen, Nisqy teleported into their base and took down the inhibitor in the top lane.

While MAD Lions couldn’t immediately end the game, the change of pace allowed them to regain control over the entire Rift and roar on to victory. Within a few minutes, Team Heretics’ last defenses crumbled, giving Nisqy and his teammates. their sixth win of the season.

MAD Lions are now tied in first place with Team Vitality. Since the two won’t meet tomorrow during the last day of the regular season, they will have to beat G2 Esports in their first meeting of the year and hope for the last-placed Excel to take down Team Vitality if they want to take the sole lead.