Fiddlesticks player gets Amumu ult in Ultimate Spellbook, pulls off amazing wombo combos

In League of Legends, there are some combos that players dream of executing. But most of the time, it’s hard to do so since you need to get the perfect timing.

One such wombo combo is Fiddlesticks and Amumu’s ultimate abilities combined. And now, Reddit user Gizabi has shared a clip from the Ultimate Spellbook mode where they made that dream a reality.

The Ultimate Spellbook game mode allows League players to exchange one of their summoner spells for an ultimate from another champion. In one of Gizabi’s Fiddlesticks games, they were lucky enough to get Amumu’s ult. This naturally led to some impressive wombo combos.

In a video posted on Reddit, Gizabi showcased two situations in which Fiddlesticks single-handedly took care of the enemy team. In the first play, they used Crowstorm (R) to surprise their opponents under their second-tier bottom tower. This ability was followed by the Curse of the Sad Mummy’s ult, which led to four enemies dying almost instantly.

Later on, the Fiddlesticks player was in the upper jungle, where the enemy team seemed to gain the upper hand by eliminating Dr. Mundo and Pantheon. Nevertheless, they were unaware of the Fiddlesticks channeling Crowstorm in the fog of war. The player caught all five enemies in their wombo combo and quickly turned golden by activating Zhonya’s Hourglass. Gizabi almost scored a pentakill, but the Graves ran away at the last second and the allied Lucian stole one of the eliminations.

Thanks to OP.gg, we can see that the game was won by the Fiddlesticks player and their crew. The Ancient Fear’s impact was enormous, finishing the match with the highest K/D/A ratio among all players (6.5).

So if you’re looking for one of the most deadly combos in the Ultimate Spellbook mode, this one looks like a perfect pick. It’d be foolish to reject this combo if you’re given the chance to use it.

