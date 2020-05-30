Fenfen joins eStar for 2020 LPL Summer Split

EStar joined China’s LPL this year and went on a rampage during the Spring Split, defeating all other teams to take first place for most of the split. They dominated former League of Legends world champions, FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming, but towards the end of the split began to lose their lead.

Earlier in the week, the organization announced the departure of Yuan “Cryin” Cheng-Wei and speculations about the team’s next mid laner began circulating. Today, those rumors have dispersed after Huang “Fenfen” Chen joined the rookie Chinese team as a starter.

[ESTAR Official Announcement]



We are glad to announce that the mid laner Fenfen has officially joined us and become a new member of the ESTAR boys for the upcoming summer split.



Welcome to the ESTAR family! Let's fight for our dream together!💪#ESTARfighting #LPL pic.twitter.com/QDCmWCicEz — eStar Esports (@eStar_Esports_) May 30, 2020

Fenfen began his professional career in 2016 on Tan Chi Sa Gaming, a team which gave birth to the World Champion ADC, Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang. A couple of months after the team was formed, it disbanded with all players going separate ways.

Fenfen found himself joining Suning in 2017 after they qualified for LPL’s Summer Season. They finished fourth in the their first split and qualified for playoffs, where they met Invictus Gaming, who swept them 3-0. With that loss, Suning’s season came to an end.

Fenfen bounced between teams in the next years but did not have as much success as in his debut LPL Split. His most recent organization LGD finished 15th out of 17 teams in LPL’s Spring Split.

While his history is not that impressive, there’s been a couple of prodigies in the scene who were unleashed once they found the team that filled in their needs. Perhaps Fenfen is one of them and he might be one of the rivals of superstars such as Doinb, Knight, or Yagao next split.

LPL’s Summer Split begins on June 5.