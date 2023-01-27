Fastest game, most deaths, and more: All LEC records to beat in 2023

Over a decade, the competitive League of Legends landscape has grown around the world to become one of the biggest global esports of all time. In Europe, the professional scene is blossoming to new heights, with players from around the region trying to earn their place among the best in the LEC.

Throughout the LEC’s diverse history, the league has seen many players and many teams grace its doors at the LEC Studios in Berlin. Only a select few, however, have been etched into the history books by their individual feats on Summoner’s Rift.

There are plenty of league records that have handled the test of time, but with so many changes to the game, we could see more players join the ranks of legends over the course of this newly-formatted year. From the most bloodthirsty to the most dedicated minion hunters, here are the various in-game LEC records that could be broken in 2023, according to the league.

Fastest game time

Photo via Riot Games

The fastest game in league history goes to G2 Esports when they ruled the LEC during their Kings of Europe era in 2019. Facing off against Origen, the samurais sliced and diced their opponents with ease, ending the game in a blisteringly-fast 18 minutes and 31 seconds. Although there are some top-tier teams in Europe, we haven’t seen a team as dominant as that G2 in a few seasons, so this record could stand for quite some time.

Most kills in a single game

Photo via Riot Games

Marksmen are usually the backbone of a team’s kill count, and in Europe, one ADC is synonymous with excellence: Rekkles. The returning legend set the kill record during a game against Copenhagen Wolves in 2014 when he collected a whopping 18 eliminations through 31 minutes. He didn’t even die during the match and only collected three assists. The European superstar was a headhunter, and it wasn’t even close.

Most deaths in a single game

Photo via Riot Games

One record that players are desperately trying to avoid is the most deaths in a single match, which has been long-standing since 2017 when Team Roccat’s top laner Phaxi picked up 13 deaths in one game. There was another match in 2014, however, that featured Millennium jungler Kottenx collecting 17 deaths with a trolling Leona pick.

Most farm in a single game

Photo via Riot Games

Proper farming is one of the most underappreciated skills of any pro since most competitors rack up a ton of farm over the course of a game one way or another. But the best farming players are always able to, at the very least, stay even with their enemies in any game state. In 2016, for example, former G2 AD carry Zven pulled in a jaw-dropping 946 CS over a 68-minute match against Origen. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a new record, this might be one of the hardest to break since most pro matches rarely reach the hour mark anymore.