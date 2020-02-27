Fan recreates Akali in Risk of Rain 2 as a custom playable survivor mod

You aren’t the only one if you think Akali was undeservedly nerfed in League of Legends‘ Patch 10.3. It’s led to an outcry among fans and Akali mains. One enterprising fan’s solution, though, was to mod her into another game entirely.

Matarra used existing assets of Akali’s KDA Prestige skin in League and proceeded to adapt it into Risk of Rain 2. In a video preview showcasing the skills, the modded Akali didn’t lose a step in the transition.

Her shiny skills look splendid in the muted landscape of the game, while her signature mobility is a good fit for the title’s huge maps.

Akali’s Shuriken Flip couldn’t make the cut into the game, however. The game only allows four slots for abilities, with the primary ability being Akali’s auto attack.

The creator even mentioned that the mod can work in multiplayer games if all the players involved install the mod. The beauty of player-created content means that eventually, one could access the full roster of League‘s amazing champions in Risk of Rain 2.

Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person roguelike video game for up to four players developed by Hopoo Games. Players can take on a multitude of characters to traverse fantastical landscapes and murder its denizens for loot.