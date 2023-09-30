Fan-favorite LoL champion is getting much-needed buffs for Patch 13.20

For the last few patches, League of Legends‘ AD carry meta has featured the same set of champions on both the competitive and solo queue scenes. But in Patch 13.20, Riot Games is planning to help one of the worst-performing champions in the role with a plethora of buffs that should help throw her back into relevancy.

Runeterra’s favorite Loose Cannon, Jinx, has been sitting at the bottom of the marksman barrel with one of the worst win rates of any ADC in the game. Over the last five patches alone, she has hovered around an abysmal 48 percent win rate in Emerald ranks and above, according to League stats site U.GG.

Testing some Jinx buffs for next patch.



Stats

Hp/lvl: 100 >>> 105



Passive

25% bonus AS on kill can stack again



R

CD: 75-55 >>> 70-40 pic.twitter.com/BjcuGEM5ei — August (@RiotAugust) September 29, 2023

As a result, Riot’s lead champion designer August Browning revealed a set of changes that are being tested for next patch, including a small increase in health per level and a significant decrease in her ultimate ability’s cooldown speed. Her passive, Get Excited, is also getting changed so that the 25 percent attack speed boost on kills can now stack again.

“In the case of Jinx, a low cooldown ult can make sense,” Game designer David “Phreak” Turley said. “More of her power is in an impactful ability that she doesn’t have strong gold scaling over. I do think Jinx could be nudged a bit away from a ‘great platform for converting gold into DPS,’ and more, ‘All my buttons are weapons of mass destruction but I’m also still an ADC.'”

Jinx has struggled immensely against today’s meta picks, like Xayah and Ezreal since she does not bring the same amount of versatility to team compositions. She relies too much on stacking up kills to activate her Get Excited passive, and she doesn’t have any escape tools or self-peeling tools to get away from aggressive champions looking to jump onto her in ganks and late-game teamfights.

These buffs, however, should not only help her ramp up in later teamfights but make her a DPS machine as she picks up takedowns. The stackable attack speed boost should be a welcome return for Jinx mains, but the ultimate cooldown change will also cause her to have her Super Mega Death Rocket available for almost every fight in the late game.

