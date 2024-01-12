Familiar faces headline Disguised’s new LoL roster for 2024 NACL Spring Split

After earning the respect of the North American League of Legends community last year, Disguised has unveiled its starting roster for the 2024 NA Challengers League—featuring a collection of young, homegrown players who will be making their way back to the stage this year.

Disguised has signed former 100 Thieves top laner Tenacity and former Dignitas support Poome to lead a trio of promising players, including former Cincinnati Fear jungler Perry, Golden Guardians upstart Young, and AD carry prospect Minui. With such a young core, this roster will have to rely on its more experienced members to guide them throughout the season.

Time to prove themselves once again. Screenshot via Disguised Twitter

This new organization created its League division last year and managed to win the 2023 NACL Summer Playoffs in their debut in the league. Young will be the only returning member from that successful lineup, but for 2024, they have brought in two players with some LCS experience under their belt.

Tenacity and Poome have already played against LCS-caliber talent and have also learned from some of the best players in North America. Tenacity had been in the 100 Thieves developmental system since 2020, and even though he took half a year off, he has competed alongside superstars like Ssumday, Closer, Bjergsen, Doublelift, FBI, and Huhi. In a similar vein, Poome recently played for Dignitas with players like Jensen, Santorin, and Rich.

Not only will Disguised be fielding a talented roster, but the org has also locked in a talented coach with the addition of former general manager Nicholas “Inero” Smith. Before Golden Guardians left the LCS due to the league’s restructuring, the 29-year-old veteran helped build the organization from an afterthought into a true dark horse contender for the title in 2023, helping the team reach the Mid-Season Invitational after a sudden run to the LCS Finals during the Spring Split.

You can watch Disguised’s new roster in action when the 2024 NACL Spring Split begins on Saturday, Jan. 20.