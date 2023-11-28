Faker seriously tempted fate in hilarious LoL Worlds finals moment

Faker might be coming off his fourth World Championship win of his career, but the iconic League of Legends isn’t perfect when it comes to panicking his fellow T1 teammates.

During T1’s championship-winning series vs. Weibo Gaming, the legendary mid laner shared a moment with Zeus and Keria when he made an off-hand comment on how “it’s no fun if we win like this” after their second game. It was a quick, playful remark after stomping their opponents, but both Zeus and Keria were quick to lock the team back in.

Fans can hear the horror in both players’ voices as they quickly told Faker there was still one more game to play and that they couldn’t act like they had already won. This was quite an unexpected moment from Faker, who is usually level-headed and calm in most situations on stage.

In response, Faker gave a sheepish grin to their comments as the younger players on the team were the ones to keep the squad grounded as they went into the third match. Zeus and Keria’s words do, however, come from a place of knowing and caution, since they’ve been on the unfortunate end of a five-game series in the finals of Worlds before.

T1 went up 2-1 against DRX in the 2022 Worlds finals before losing two games in a row to let the Summoner’s Cup slip through their fingers. Understandably, they were not going to relax even a little bit just because they had won the first two games in dominant fashion against WBG.

It was clear that T1 was not going to let any jinxes affect their road to glory this year since the team eventually stomped out their opponents in a final 25-minute game for the trophy. One could only imagine the chaos that Faker’s comments would have caused if they ended up getting reverse swept, but this time, fate was on T1’s side from start to finish.