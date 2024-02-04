Faker keeps raising the bar with twin career milestones over LCK weekend

If you weren’t convinced already that Faker is the greatest League of Legends player of all time, he added two more milestones to his resume this past week in LCK Spring Split play. The legendary T1 mid laner earned both his 600th win and his 3,000th kill in domestic play over the weekend, becoming the first player in the LCK to accomplish both of those feats.

Although Faker was the first LCK player to reach the 3,000-kill milestone, he was not the first overall professional to hit that number. Last season, LPL veterans Rookie and Xiaohu hit the number over in the Chinese domestic league. Faker’s 3000th kill came with Taliyah in the first game of yesterday’s match against OK Brion, which T1 went on to win by a score of two games to none.

3956 days, 75 unique champions. @T1LoL Faker has become the first player to reach ✨3000 #LCK kills✨!



For his legendary history and trailblazing future, congratulations to Faker for 3000 kills!🎉 pic.twitter.com/pz30TxYzKC — LCK (@LCK) February 3, 2024

For reference, no player in the LCS or LEC has ever reached the 3000 kill mark, but FlyQuest’s Jensen and G2 Esports’ Caps are the two active players who are the closest to doing it in their respective Western leagues.

Faker’s 600th overall win in the LCK came earlier this week against DRX. Faker’s 600 victories are easily the most in LCK history, especially considering he’s been playing in the league since 2013. The 11-year veteran has over 150 more wins than the player with the next-highest number of victories on the all-time wins list, KT Rolster ADC Deft. Keep in mind, though, that these stats don’t include Faker’s all-time numbers at international events like Worlds and MSI, so the gap is likely even wider.

👑 ALL RECORDS LEAD TO FAKER 👑@T1LoL Faker has become the first player to reach 600 #LCK wins!!

Congratulations to Faker, the LCK’s record trailblazer! pic.twitter.com/6hbGIsvZOp — LCK (@LCK) February 1, 2024

T1 currently sit in second place in the LCK with an overall record of 5-1. Their only loss this split came against Gen.G, who have opened up the 2024 season with a six-match winning streak. After the LCK takes a brief in-season break to celebrate the lunar new year, Faker will begin his quest for 4,000 LCK kills with a match against Dplus KIA on Feb. 15.