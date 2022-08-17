Faker donates $25,000 to South Korean flood relief efforts

The T1 mid laner is doing his part for victims of flooding in his country.

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has once again stepped up to champion a just cause. According to T1, the team’s star mid laner has recently donated to help relief efforts targeting victims of the flooding in Seoul, South Korea.

Faker has provided 30 million Korean Won (roughly $25,000) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. The organization is working to provide aid to flood-affected victims in Seoul.

Last week, Seoul witnessed the highest rate of rainfall in the past 80 years. It caused blackouts across the city and submerged various roads and metro stations. Through this donation, Faker wishes to help speed up the restoration efforts being carried out.

“I hope that my contribution will help the victims of the flooding, so that they can return back to their daily lives,” he said regarding his donation.

This is not the first time the thrice Worlds champion has donated to philanthropic causes. Back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had just begun, Faker provided the same amount to Community Chest of Korea. It was a government-sanctioned non-profit organization that contributed to COVID-19 coronavirus prevention and relief causes.

He again donated 50 million Korean Won (roughly $41,700) to the Seoul Social Welfare Fund charity back in January this year. He said that it was to “help people in the harsh winter months and at the same time reduce the burden due to the prolongation of the pandemic.”

After finishing second in the regular season, his team has earned a spot in the second round of the 2022 LCK Summer playoff. T1 will face the winner of DWG KIA and KT in the semifinals on Aug. 21.