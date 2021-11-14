Excel re-signs Patrik to 2-year contract extension

The past year might not have been too successful for Excel Esports, but the team still found some believers for 2022. The organization has re-signed AD carry Patrik to a two-year contract extension, the team revealed today.

Patrik joined the team at the end of 2019, after his tumultuous year with Origen. They would kick off the following year with a win at the 2020 Neosurf Cup. Neither the Spring or the Summer Splits would bear much fruit for him and the rest of Excel, however. They finished in seventh place in both seasons, missing the playoffs.

No need for an introduction, you know who he is. Here's to another 2 years @patriklol!



*Pending Riot approval pic.twitter.com/di1o6K1xc8 — EXCEL (@EXCEL) November 14, 2021

This year, they couldn’t bring the level of play any higher. Excel finished with back-to-back 7-11 records, stumbling to an eighth-place finish in the spring and a seventh-place finish in the summer. The roster went through a few different iterations during Patrik’s stint with the organization, with multiple junglers and mid laners passing through the team.

Last season, the 21-year-old had the fourth-lowest KDA among European ADCs and was a mid-tier marksman in terms of damage numbers, according to Oracle’s Elixir. His numbers were affected by his team’s lack of consistency and the fact they usually played through the mid lane with Nukeduck instead of him.

The rest of Excel’s roster will likely be announced in the coming weeks. The organization already revealed it re-signed Youngbuck as head coach, who will be leading the new roster in the team’s upcoming run at cracking the upper half of the league.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.