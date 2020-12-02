Evil Geniuses officially signs Impact to starting LCS roster

With another top-tier signing under its belt, Evil Geniuses has moved one step closer to completing its master plan of taking over the LCS. This time, EG announced today that former Team Liquid top laner Impact has joined the League of Legends team’s starting roster.

The 25-year-old veteran will be joining Svenskeren in EG’s top side. Both players are former Cloud9 members but are meeting for the first time as teammates. Their paths over the past couple of years, however, have been very different.

The plan is coming together. We've added @Impact to our EVIL plan. Join us in welcoming him to the team.#LIVEEVIL | #LCS pic.twitter.com/tPOTTVMveE — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) December 2, 2020

Over the last three years, Impact played for Team Liquid as part of their various superteam rosters. He had the chance to play with teammates like Doublelift, Jensen, CoreJJ, Xmithie, and Pobelter. In that span, he also won four LCS championships and reached the 2019 MSI Finals.

Impact has been one of the most consistent top laners in the league and has found great proficiency on tank champions over the past year. He played many games on Ornn, Mordekaiser, and Shen throughout the 2020 Summer Split and at Worlds 2020.

As for the rest of EG’s roster, Jiizuke will be returning as the team’s mid laner for 2021. The 24-year-old was recently replaced by Goldenglue during the 2020 Summer Split but will look to prove himself as a starter. Meanwhile, Deftly and IgNar will be manning the bottom lane as a new duo. The former spent most of 2020 on EG’s Academy team, while the latter helped FlyQuest get to back-to-back LCS Finals.

Impact will look to become a solid presence for EG as the roster tries to lock down synergy and consistency in time for the 2021 LCS Spring Split.

