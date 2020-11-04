Evil Geniuses introduces Peter Dun as LCS head coach for 2021

After a rather inconsistent run through the 2020 League of Legends season, Evil Geniuses has made the first step toward improvement today by picking up former MAD Lions coach Peter Dun to lead its LCS team into next year as its head coach.

Dun joined MAD Lions as the head of the team’s coaching staff at the end of 2019 where he and head coach James “Mac” MacCormack helped guide a young and inexperienced roster to an impressive 11-7 record.

The mastermind behind a new form of Evil is here. Join us in welcoming @pcdv8r to the team.#LIVEEVIL | #LCS pic.twitter.com/buZMfBh3XL — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 4, 2020

“The biggest thing to know about Peter is that he’s incredibly empathic, which is a skill that I’ve had to work hard to develop over the last three years even though I think we’re similar people in a lot of ways,” Mac said. “Peter’s legacy as a coach here will last in two major ways: having a long-term plan and coaching from a place of empathy focused on the players.”

In the 2020 LEC Spring Split playoffs, this team shocked the League community by winning a five-game series against G2 Esports. They eventually lost to Fnatic and G2 later in the postseason, but their accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed. In the summer, the budding star squad improved their play in a big way, finishing the season in second place with wins against Fnatic, G2, and Rogue.

But the team faltered in the playoffs once more, dropping series against G2 and Rogue to fall out of championship contention again. They did manage to qualify for Worlds as Europe’s fourth seed, but they were eliminated in the play-in stage by Turkey’s SuperMassive Esports.

Dun’s efforts with such a young squad can’t go without commendation, though. He’ll now have a new challenge in NA to help build and guide Evil Geniuses’ roster to success in the LCS.

