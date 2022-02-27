Evil Geniuses break 3-game losing skid with well-coordinated victory over FlyQuest

After dominating the 2022 LCS Lock In Tournament this January, many North American fans were worried about the state of Evil Geniuses after they dropped three games in a row through the past two weeks. Luckily for them, the young, star-studded roster looked better than ever in their rematch against FlyQuest.

This match was supposed to take place yesterday, but was postponed due to technical issues that would impact the game’s integrity. This was an important match for both teams: EG wanted to keep themselves from slipping further down the standings, while FlyQuest wanted to retain their place as one of the best rosters in the region.

A good start to the day, now we wait to take on @GoldenGuardians! GG!#EGWIN pic.twitter.com/aHpF6HvyNJ — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) February 27, 2022

In the end, however, EG’s supercharged lineup was too much for FlyQuest to handle, specifically former Rogue jungler and LEC MVP, Inspired. The 20-year-old was the go button for his team’s various engages, roaming around the map, invading the enemy team’s jungle, and providing a plethora of different ganks for his side lanes. He ended the game with three kills, six assists, and a single death, along with Player of the Game honors.

EG stayed active from the first minute onward and reminded fans of their dominant form in the Lock In. From Danny solo-killing Johnsun on Aphelios to Impact ripping through the backline on Akali, the Geniuses only gave up two kills and a single turret to FlyQuest, compared to the 16 kills, four dragons, and two Rift Heralds they collected on the way to the victory.

Although FlyQuest have dropped a game, they’re still battling on Summoner’s Rift with a second match against Immortals today. They need enough juice left in the tank after their game against EG, especially if they want to stay in contention as a top-three team in the league. EG, on the other hand, will try to continue their winning ways when they face off against Golden Guardians in the final game of the day.

