Evil Geniuses take down 100T’s debuting Academy roster, secure their final victory in the 2021 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves, two teams that have secured their spots in the LCS Championship, faced each other in the penultimate match of the 2021 LCS Summer Split today. EG came out on top and finished the year in third place, beating Cloud9 in the head-to-head to secure the spot for the LCS Championship.

Though this match was only to stabilize both teams’ seedings, EG had never faced a 100T like this. 100T’s Academy roster tried their hardest to prevent a one-sided victory in their LCS debut, but EG halted their efforts.

Controversy shrouded this match before it even began. Yesterday, 100T announced that they would be substituting in their 100T Academy roster for their final match of the Summer Split against EG. Fans and LCS players alike questioned the decision and expressed criticism, noting that 100T increasing their chance to lose to EG had the potential to ruin the playoff seeding for Cloud9.

While most of EG has little to no experience playing against the rookies of 100T Academy, Contractz acted as a safety net for the team, after numerous run-ins with the squad in Academy. Each time that 100T thought they had the upper hand on their lane opponents, Contractz swooped in on Xin Zhao to prove them wrong, either picking up the kill or scaring them away.

100T Academy looked strong at multiple points throughout the game, though they were couldn’t take control of a Rift completely dominated by EG. Despite their loss, 100T remain in second place in the LCS standings, waiting to face the victor of Dignitas versus EG in the second round of the LCS Championship. The final LCS standings will be determined following the end of tonight’s match between FlyQuest and CLG.

The LCS Championship, taking the place of previous years’ Summer Playoffs, will begin on Aug. 7. The finals will take place live in front of returning fans in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 28 and 29.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.