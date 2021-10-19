Here’s everything you need to know about League’s new Objective Bounty system in 2022 preseason

Riot is bringing in yet another way to come back from a deficit.

Some people have compared League of Legends to a tense tug of war between 10 furious combatants. And in the 2022 preseason, Riot Games will be adding another way for teams to come back and win from any situation.

Objective Bounties only activate when a team is far behind its opponent and are highlighted on the mini-map for both teams. If a losing team takes an objective with a bounty, every member of the team will receive a part of the bounty gold.

These bounties are determined through four different factors that are monitored throughout the game: experience lead, gold lead, dragon lead, and turret lead. If the losing team continues to struggle, these bounties will increase up to 60 percent.

The base gold amount for taking a specific Objective Bounty are as follows:

Baron/Elder Dragon takedowns get 500 gold

Dragon/Rift Herald takedowns get 500 gold

Outer turret takedowns get 250 gold

Inner turret takedowns get 400 gold

Base turret takedowns get 400 gold

Objective Bounties will also have a 15-second timer when they’re becoming active and a 15-second lingering duration when falling off. This time can be extended, however, if the losing team remains in combat with an active Objective Bounty.

These changes should come into play on Tuesday, Nov. 17, which is the date for the second-to-last patch of the year, Patch 11.23.

