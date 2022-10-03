The shopkeeper is getting some new inventory.

The League of Legends preseason is launching later this year, and with every new season of League comes major changes. Two years ago, the game’s developers massively overhauled the game’s items, adding a new tiered item system that allowed for creative and wide-ranging builds across League’s five positions.

This preseason, three new Mythic items will be introduced to the Rift, with a few others also being updated generally. Players can also expect some older items to return to the shop. Certain Mythic items are being downgraded and having their Mythic passives removed, too.

Here are all of the updates and additions coming to League of Legends’ items with the launch of the 2023 preseason.

All new, returning, and updated items in 2023 League of Legends preseason

Icathia’s Endurance (new Mythic Item)

⦁ 400 Health

⦁ 30 Armor

⦁ 30 Magic Resist

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat gain a stack granting 3 Armor and Magic Resist, up to 10 max. At max stack become empowered, instantly draining enemies around you for 4% of your maximum health each (reduced to 1% against minions and monsters) and doubling your resists from stacks until end of combat (60 second cooldown).

⦁ Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Armor and Magic Resist

Radiant Virtue (new Mythic Item)

⦁ 400 Health

⦁ 30 Armor

⦁ 30 Magic Resist

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend, increasing your maximum health by 10% for 9 seconds. While Transcended you and allies within 1200 range of you gain 25 non-ultimate Ability Haste. You and allies will also heal for 1.5% of your maximum health every 3 seconds, increased by up to 100% based on that champion’s missing health. Healing is doubled on yourself (90 second cooldown).

⦁ Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 Health

Goliath’s Ascendiary (new Mythic Item)

⦁ 800 Health

⦁ 200% Base Health Regeneration

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 600 range of them. The charged attack drains the target, dealing 50 + 10% of your maximum health as bonus physical damage and healing you for that same amount. You permanently gain maximum health equal to 15% of the drain (30 second cooldown per target) (note: Maximum health will be lost if the item is sold).

⦁ Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 1% increased health and 6% champion size

Rod of Ages (returning as Mythic Item)

⦁ 60 Ability Power

⦁ 300 Health

⦁ 300 Mana

⦁ This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and 4 ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level (Note: the level cap will remain at 18).

⦁ Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Catalyst of Aeons (returning)

⦁ 225 Health

⦁ 300 Mana

⦁ Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 health per second.

Spear of Shojin (returning)

⦁ 65 Attack Damage

⦁ 300 Health

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells gain (6 + 10% of bonus AD for Melee champions / 4 + 6% of bonus AD for Ranged Champions) Ability Haste, reduced to (3 + 5% of bonus AD for Melee champions / 42+ 3% of bonus AD for Ranged Champions) Ability Haste for immobilizing spells

⦁ Exigency: Gain up to (15% for Melee champions / 10% for Ranged champions) increased movement speed, based on your missing health (maxed out when below 33% health)

Iceborn Gauntlet (updated)

⦁ 400 Health

⦁ 40 Armor

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AoE physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 15% + 0.003% of your maximum health. Your primate target is slowed for double the amount and has their damage against you reduced by 10% for 2.5 seconds (1.5 second cooldown).

⦁ Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 50 health, 5% Tenacity, and 5% Slow Resist

Abyssal Mask (updated)

⦁ 500 Health

⦁ 300 Mana

⦁ 40 Magic Resist

⦁ 10 Ability Haste

⦁ Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 health per second.

⦁ Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing the Magic Resist by 5 + 1.5% bonus health (maximum of 25). For each Cursed enemy, gain 9 Magic Resist.

⦁ A champion can only be Cursed by one enemy at a time (prioritizing the most potent Curse)

Randuin’s Omen (updated)

⦁ 400 Health

⦁ 70 Armor

⦁ Active – Humility: Briefly slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds (60 second cooldown)

⦁ Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to 5 (+ 0.35% of maximum health)%, capped at 40% of the attack’s damage

⦁ Critical Resilience: Critical Strikes deal 20% less damage to you

Ravenous Hydra (updated)

⦁ 65 Attack Damage

⦁ 20 Ability Haste

⦁ 9% Omnivamp

⦁ Cleave: Attacks and abilities deal (60% for Melee champions / 30% for Ranged Champions) physical damage to other enemies within 350 units of the target hit

⦁ Carnivorous: Gain 0.5 AD and 0.1% Omnivamp whenever you kill an enemy, stacking up to 25 AD and 5% omnivamp. Lose 50% of these stacks on death.

⦁ Can only hit each target once per attack or ability every 10 seconds

⦁ Cleave does not trigger on structures

Sunfire Aegis (Mythic status removed)

⦁ 400 Health

⦁ 50 Armor

⦁ Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 15 (+ 1.75% of bonus health) magic damage to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters) for 3 seconds. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds (6 stacks maximum).

Turbo Chemtank (Mythic status removed)

⦁ 450 Health

⦁ 50 Magic Resist

⦁ 10 Ability Haste

⦁ Active – Supercharged: Grants 40% movement speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 40% for 1.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).

The names of the three new Mythic items, Icathian Endurance, Radiant Virtue, and Goliath’s Ascendiary, are subject to change before he launch of the preseason. The League preseason will begin later this year.