Every MVP in League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational history

In competitive League of Legends, there are only two major international events that take place across a single year. One of those prestigious tournaments is the Mid-Season Invitational, which takes place at the midway point of the competitive cycle after the conclusion of the Spring Split.

Unlike the World Championship, MSI only has a single representative from every region, which is usually the champion of the Spring Split. As a result, the tournament features the best team from every minor and major league in the world, with the best players at that specific time.

Throughout the tournament, every team will have a moment to remember, and for those who are able to make it all the way to the Finals, there will be one special player who stands out among the rest of his peers. Shining the path to victory with highlight moments, these players are immortalized with a Most Valuable Player award for their efforts.

Here is every MVP in Mid-Season Invitational history.

MSI 2015: Edward Gaming’s Ming “Clearlove” Kai

Photo via Riot Games

Back in 2015, EDG came into that year’s MSI as one of the favorites to win the trophy, especially with only six teams attending instead of the new format with 11 teams. Clearlove was considered to be one of the best players in the world, and he proved his worth throughout the event. The now-28-year-old racked up the highest KDA of any player at the tournament, with a 77 percent first blood rate while taking part in just over 70 percent of his team’s total kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

MSI 2016: SK Telecom T1’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Photo via Riot Games

MSI 2016 took place right in the middle of SKT’s reign over the League world. Fresh off their second Worlds title, Faker continued right where he left off, showing the world why he was the greatest to ever touch the Summoner’s Rift. He finished the tournament with the second-most kills of any player while remaining a rock-steady leader for his squad, both in and out of the game. Although they dropped a few games during the group stage, they cruised their way to another international trophy.

MSI 2017: SK Telecom T1’s Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan

Photo via Riot Games

They might have shaken up their roster for 2017, but SKT still looked extremely strong heading into that year’s MSI. With consistent performances on a whole plethora of champions like Tahm Kench, Lulu, Braum, Zyra, and Nami, along with the second-highest KDA in the tournament, Wolf remains one of the only supports to ever win an international MVP award in League history.

MSI 2018: Royal Never Give Up’s Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Photo via Riot Games

This might have been Uzi’s only international tournament win of his career, but the legendary AD carry made sure to leave his mark with one of the best performances we’ve seen. He lit up every team with a tournament-leading 108 kills, and he almost dealt 40 percent of his team’s total damage over 18 games, according to Oracle’s. His dominance was unparalleled in the bottom lane and helped establish his legacy for years to come.

MSI 2019: G2 Esports’ Rasmus “Caps” Winther

Photo via Riot Games

For one year, Europe was on top of the world with the emergence of the LEC’s kings, G2 Esports. When the team built their roster for the 2019 season, they ended up with one of the most powerful rosters the west has ever seen. At the lineups’ core, superstar mid laner Caps held down the fort with some flashy outplays, the most kills, and the second-highest kill participation percentage in the event, helping them destroy the competition with individual skill and even scarier team play.

MSI 2021: Royal Never Give Up’s Chen “Gala” Wei

Photo by RNG/Riot Games via Flickr

Across 2021, RNG’s new AD carry Gala had been heralded as the next great Chinese marksman, especially after the retirement of Uzi the year prior. Many people were excited to see his potential on the international stage, and the young star didn’t disappoint. He racked up incredible numbers across the board, with the most kills, the highest kill share, and the highest average damage to champions per minute of any competing player, according to Oracle’s. He didn’t just step into the shoes of Uzi; he bought his own and ran with them to his first global championship.

MSI 2022: Royal Never Give Up’s Yan “Wei” Yang-wei

Photo via Riot Games

He might have had to play on 35 ping, but RNG’s star jungler Wei showed up big to help capture the organization’s third MSI trophy. His consistency might have been in question after the team clawed their way past JD Gaming and Top Esports during the 2022 LPL Spring Playoffs. When it mattered most, however, Wei was the lynchpin for his team’s success. The 19-year-old rocked opposing teams on Viego and Lee Sin, finishing with the highest KDA in the tournament, a 48 percent first blood rate, and the second-highest average gold difference at 15 minutes, according to Oracle’s.