EU Masters Summer 2022 main event: Scores, schedule, bracket

The groups have been drawn and the stage is set for this split’s edition of the biggest competition that European League of Legends has to offer its rising talent.
Europe’s semi-professional scene has always been a vibrant one, due in large part to its ability to harness the same national pride that fans have for, say, their countries’ soccer teams, and inject it into the apex talent showcase that is the Amazon European Masters tournament.
Fans will notice familiar returning faces such as 2020 summer champions AGO ROGUE of the Polish Ultraliga, who are making their eighth straight appearance at the tournament (two as Rogue Esports Club), and one of last split’s two French finalists, LDLC OL.
Iceland-based Dusty are looking to make some noise in their EU Masters debut, hot off their first NLC championship. Team Heretics, who will be joining the LEC next year after buying Misfits Gaming’s franchise slot, are also at EU Masters for the first (and last) time after their own first domestic championship, in which they conquered Spain’s SuperLiga.
Notable absences from this split’s tournament include, most obviously, three-time defending champions Karmine Corp of France’s LFL, Misfits Premier out of the same circuit, as well as regular representatives from the German-Austrian-Swiss Prime League, Berlin International Gaming (BIG).
Here are the scores, group standings, match start times, and more for the EU Masters Summer 2022 tournament.
Group stage
The group stage sorts the 16 participating teams into four groups of four and follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing one best-of-one on blue side and another on red side against every other team in its group. No group can have multiple teams from the same region, nor the same pool, in it. Tiebreakers will be used if necessary to determine the top two teams in each group, who will move on to the quarterfinals.
Group A
Monday, Aug. 29
- 12pm CT: Giants 1-0 Zero Tenacity
- 3pm CT: UOL Sexy Edition 1-0 Vitality.Bee
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 11am CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Vitality.Bee
- 3pm CT: UOL Sexy Edition vs. Giants
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 12pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. UOL Sexy Edition
- 1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Giants
Thursday, Sept. 8
- 10am CT: UOL Sexy Edition vs. Zero Tenacity
- 11am CT: Giants vs. Vitality.Bee
- 12pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Zero Tenacity
- 1pm CT: Giants vs. UOL Sexy Edition
- 2pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Giants
- 3pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. UOL Sexy Edition
Group B
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- 1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 3pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. LDLC OL
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 12pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. AGO ROGUE
- 2pm CT: LDLC OL vs. X7 Esports
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 11am CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. LDLC OL
- 2pm CT: X7 Esports vs. AGO ROGUE
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- 10am CT: LDLC OL vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 11am CT: AGO ROGUE vs. X7 Esports
- 12pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. LDLC OL
- 2pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. X7 Esports
- 3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. AGO ROGUE
Group C
Monday, Aug. 29
- 11am CT: Team BDS Academy 1-0 Valiance
- 2pm CT: Team Heretics 1-0 SK Gaming Prime
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- 11am CT: Valiance vs. Team Heretics
- 2pm CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Team BDS Academy
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 10am CT: Valiance vs. SK Gaming Prime
- 3pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Team BDS Academy
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- 10am CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Team Heretics
- 11am CT: Valiance vs. Team BDS Academy
- 12pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Valiance
- 1pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. SK Gaming Prime
- 2pm CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Valiance
- 3pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Team Heretics
Group D
Monday, Aug. 29
- 10am CT: Macko Esports 0-1 Dusty
- 1pm CT: Schalke 04 0-1 GameWard
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- 10am CT: GameWard vs. Macko Esports
- 12pm CT: Dusty vs. Schalke 04
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 10am CT: Macko Esports vs. Schalke 04
- 1pm CT: GameWard vs. Dusty
Monday, Sept. 5
- 10am CT: Macko Esports vs. GameWard
- 11am CT: Schalke 04 vs. Dusty
- 12pm CT: Dusty vs. GameWard
- 1pm CT: Schalke 04 vs. Macko Esports
- 2pm CT: Dusty vs. Macko Esports
- 3pm CT: GameWard vs. Schalke 04
Knockout stage
The tournament’s knockout stage will be played in a single-elimination bracket, with each match being a best-of-five. In the quarterfinals, teams who finished first in their group will face second-place teams, with no regional restrictions on matchups.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Sept. 15
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Sept. 16
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Sept. 17
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 18
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Sept. 22
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Finals
Sunday, Sept. 25
- 10am CT: TBD vs. TBD
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.