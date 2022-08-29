EU Masters Summer 2022 main event: Scores, schedule, bracket

The month-long tournament brings together the best of the best in Europe's second tier.

The groups have been drawn and the stage is set for this split’s edition of the biggest competition that European League of Legends has to offer its rising talent.

Europe’s semi-professional scene has always been a vibrant one, due in large part to its ability to harness the same national pride that fans have for, say, their countries’ soccer teams, and inject it into the apex talent showcase that is the Amazon European Masters tournament.

Fans will notice familiar returning faces such as 2020 summer champions AGO ROGUE of the Polish Ultraliga, who are making their eighth straight appearance at the tournament (two as Rogue Esports Club), and one of last split’s two French finalists, LDLC OL.

Iceland-based Dusty are looking to make some noise in their EU Masters debut, hot off their first NLC championship. Team Heretics, who will be joining the LEC next year after buying Misfits Gaming’s franchise slot, are also at EU Masters for the first (and last) time after their own first domestic championship, in which they conquered Spain’s SuperLiga.

Notable absences from this split’s tournament include, most obviously, three-time defending champions Karmine Corp of France’s LFL, Misfits Premier out of the same circuit, as well as regular representatives from the German-Austrian-Swiss Prime League, Berlin International Gaming (BIG).

Here are the scores, group standings, match start times, and more for the EU Masters Summer 2022 tournament.

Group stage

The group stage sorts the 16 participating teams into four groups of four and follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing one best-of-one on blue side and another on red side against every other team in its group. No group can have multiple teams from the same region, nor the same pool, in it. Tiebreakers will be used if necessary to determine the top two teams in each group, who will move on to the quarterfinals.

Group A

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

Monday, Aug. 29

12pm CT: Giants 1-0 Zero Tenacity

1-0 Zero Tenacity 3pm CT: UOL Sexy Edition 1-0 Vitality.Bee

Wednesday, Aug. 31

11am CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Vitality.Bee

3pm CT: UOL Sexy Edition vs. Giants

Thursday, Sept. 1

12pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. UOL Sexy Edition

1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Giants

Thursday, Sept. 8

10am CT: UOL Sexy Edition vs. Zero Tenacity

11am CT: Giants vs. Vitality.Bee

12pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Zero Tenacity

1pm CT: Giants vs. UOL Sexy Edition

2pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Giants

3pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. UOL Sexy Edition

Group B

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

Tuesday, Aug. 30

1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports

3pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. LDLC OL

Wednesday, Aug. 31

12pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. AGO ROGUE

2pm CT: LDLC OL vs. X7 Esports

Thursday, Sept. 1

11am CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. LDLC OL

2pm CT: X7 Esports vs. AGO ROGUE

Tuesday, Sept. 6

10am CT: LDLC OL vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports

11am CT: AGO ROGUE vs. X7 Esports

12pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports

1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. LDLC OL

2pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. X7 Esports

3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. AGO ROGUE

Group C

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

Monday, Aug. 29

11am CT: Team BDS Academy 1-0 Valiance

1-0 Valiance 2pm CT: Team Heretics 1-0 SK Gaming Prime

Tuesday, Aug. 30

11am CT: Valiance vs. Team Heretics

2pm CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Team BDS Academy

Thursday, Sept. 1

10am CT: Valiance vs. SK Gaming Prime

3pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Team BDS Academy

Wednesday, Sept. 7

10am CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Team Heretics

11am CT: Valiance vs. Team BDS Academy

12pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Valiance

1pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. SK Gaming Prime

2pm CT: SK Gaming Prime vs. Valiance

3pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Team Heretics

Group D

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

Monday, Aug. 29

10am CT: Macko Esports 0-1 Dusty

1pm CT: Schalke 04 0-1 GameWard

Tuesday, Aug. 30

10am CT: GameWard vs. Macko Esports

12pm CT: Dusty vs. Schalke 04

Wednesday, Aug. 31

10am CT: Macko Esports vs. Schalke 04

1pm CT: GameWard vs. Dusty

Monday, Sept. 5

10am CT: Macko Esports vs. GameWard

11am CT: Schalke 04 vs. Dusty

12pm CT: Dusty vs. GameWard

1pm CT: Schalke 04 vs. Macko Esports

2pm CT: Dusty vs. Macko Esports

3pm CT: GameWard vs. Schalke 04

Knockout stage

The tournament’s knockout stage will be played in a single-elimination bracket, with each match being a best-of-five. In the quarterfinals, teams who finished first in their group will face second-place teams, with no regional restrictions on matchups.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Sept. 15

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Sept. 16

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Sept. 17

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 18

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Wednesday, Sept. 21

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Sept. 22

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Finals

Sunday, Sept. 25

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.