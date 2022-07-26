EU Masters kicks off in August with revised slot distribution for 2022 summer season

One of the most exciting League of Legends competitions is back to bring the heat this summer. The European Masters returns on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and will feature some of the best talent the region has to offer.

Fans have already seen talented players like Elyoya, Larssen, Flakked, and Vetheo make their mark at Masters. If you want to check out the most promising prospects that are coming up in the European Regional Leagues, tune in and watch all the action because you could be witnessing the birth of the LEC’s next big superstar.

Here is the full schedule for this season’s European Masters, according to today’s blog post from Riot Games.

Play-ins

Group stage: Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 25

Knockout stage: Saturday, Aug. 27

Main Stage

Group stage, week one: Monday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 1

Group stage, week two: Monday, Sept. 5 to Thursday, Sept. 8

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18

Semifinals: Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Thursday, Sept. 22

Grand finals: Sunday, Sept. 25

There have also been some minor changes to the slot distribution at the tournament, after a review of each ERLs performance from past seasons. Here is the full list of leagues heading off to compete this August, along with the amount of representatives they are being given.

LFL: Two main stage slots, two play-ins slots

Ultraliga: Two main stage slots, one play-ins slot

Superliga: Two main stage slots, one play-ins slot

NLC: Two main stage slots, one play-ins slot

Prime League: Two main stage slots, one play-ins slot

PG Nationals: One main stage slot, one play-ins slot

EBL: One main stage slot, one play-ins slot

Elite Series: Two play-ins spots

LPLOL: Two play-ins spots

Hitpoint Masters: Two play-ins spots

GLL: Two play-ins spots

The LFL’s Karmine Corp has risen in popularity and status within the League community after dominating EU Masters over the past three seasons, but big-time challengers are ready to step up and fight for the crown among all 28 teams. Catch all of the exciting action when the Summer EU Masters begins on Wednesday, Aug. 24.