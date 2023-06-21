EMENES: Our biggest MSI lessons put C9 too far ahead of other LCS teams to lose

Although Cloud9 had a disappointing performance at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational in May, it seems they have learned a lot from competing against the world’s top League of Legends teams—and mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo agrees.

After their MSI exit, C9 support Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen pointed out the team’s lack of synergy as the main reason that cost them games against the eastern teams. Since then, the roster has been working together to improve these glaring flaws revealed during the international competition.

In an interview with Travis Gafford on June 15, EMENES explained why the post-MSI C9 feels so different. “After MSI, we are actually learning about team macro from LCK-LPL teams,” he said. “I think we’re pretty good at mid-game and later game about tempo, side-laning, mid five-vs-five, objective fight, [and] vision.”

Cloud9's @EMENESlol does not think any other LCS team can threaten them: pic.twitter.com/TtEDKX4v9k — Travis Gafford (@TravisGafford) June 20, 2023

EMENES also believes C9 players have a higher “individual level” and combining all these factors gives them an edge over other LCS teams. “No other team can be better than us. I am better than them and they tend to follow my effort,” he said.

Apart from dominating the mid lane in the LCS, EMENES has set his sight on a higher objective. “My goal is always getting at least semifinals in Worlds,” he said.

C9 have begun their 2023 LCS Summer Split campaign with a three-match win streak. EMENES, Blabber, and Berserker’s MVP-level performance played a crucial role in the team’s first-week results.

But the second-week schedule will be slightly tougher for the 2023 LCS Spring champions as they will face FlyQuest, 100 Thieves, and NRG. Their match against FlyQuest will begin at 6pm CT on June 21.

