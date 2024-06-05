EMEA Masters Summer Split 2024 format explained

The EMEA Masters Summer Split 2024 kicks off with a few changes following feedback from the League of Legends community. Starting July 31 and concluding on Aug. 30, the tournament will coincide with the LEC Season Finals in Munich, replicating the successful integration last year.
The most significant changes include an expanded roster of 60 competing teams and the introduction of a Swiss Stage, which will add depth and unpredictability to the competition. Riot also made changes to slot distribution to ensure “fairer” representation across all regions. Here’s all you need to know about the format changes on the EMEA Masters Summer event.
EMEA Masters Summer 2024 new slots format
In the revamped format, accredited ERLs will receive six slots each, with the top three teams gaining direct entry into the Swiss Stage and the remaining three teams entering the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ). Non-accredited ERLs will secure four slots, determined by recent EM event performance.
EMEA Masters Summer 2024 LCQ format
The Last Chance Qualifiers, running from July 31 to Aug. 2, serve as a final opportunity for teams to secure a spot in the main tournament.
Teams will compete in single elimination brackets with regional protection to prevent clashes, with best-of-three matches in the initial rounds and a decisive best-of-five match in the final round determining qualification for the Swiss Stage.
EMEA Masters Summer 2024 Swiss Stage format
The Swiss Stage, spanning from Aug. 5 to 13, welcomes the successful four teams from the LCQ and the 28 teams that automatically qualified.
Teams will vie to secure four wins to advance to the Playoffs while facing elimination after four losses. Matches will initially be best-of-one, transitioning to best-of-threes during the qualification and elimination rounds.
EMEA Masters Summer 2024 Playoffs format
The Playoffs stage, taking place from Aug. 15 to 22, features the top 16 teams battling it out in best-of-five single elimination matches.
Teams will compete for a coveted spot in the 2024 EMEA Summer Finals on Aug. 30, with the goal of clinching the championship title.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming EMEA Masters Summer event, stay tuned for more information on matches, participants, and event highlights to be revealed in the coming weeks.