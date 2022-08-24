Elite500’s League of Legends account banned in Korea

Traveling to South Korea and reaching Challenger on the Korean server has, for years now, been the ultimate challenge for Western League of Legends streamers. Since climbing the Korean ladder is an amazingly challenging task that handsomely repays with increased viewership, streamers like Tyler1, Midbeast, Bausff, and KatEvovled have all traveled to the country and climbed across the divisions to showcase their incredible talent and resilience.

Slightly late with the fad, Elite500, the popular Vladimir OTP and EUW Challenger, only recently traveled to Korea in his second attempt to reach Challenger in Korea. Since his 2020 Korean pilgrimage was concluded with Masters, he was once again hungry to prove himself. Although Elite500 was already incredibly successful with hitting Grandmaster just a few days ago, his account was permanently banned.

Elite500 logged into his League account on Monday only to learn he was banned for two weeks. After contacting Riot Games, Elite500 learned that he was, in fact, permanently banned from League. Since Elite500 has been enjoying Riot’s LPP, he tried contacting it more to discover the details regarding the ban. Riot has, however, given no details regarding his ban.

Determined to investigate what exactly led to his ban, Elite500 went through VODs and assumed his minor post-lobby typing might have gotten him banned.

After talking with other League creators that share this experience, Elite500 learned that the only link between these similar cases is that the banned players were usually foreigners.