EG Impact: ‘People always think that just because I have money, I can retire and have a good life, but I would get so bored and feel lost’

Evil Geniuses’ Impact shared his thoughts about the team’s recent games in the LCS, his long professional League of Legends career, and burnout, in an interview with news outlet esports.gg.

EG went 1-2 over the course of the last weekend, losing a match against Golden Guardians, who popped off and upset Impact’s team. That loss broke EG’s win streak and when asked about it, Impact said that he doesn’t really care about them since someone eventually comes and breaks the winning streak.

“The important thing is making sure we can win. I just want to improve this team”, he said.

Burnout has been a huge issue for professional players, who seem to grind out of their minds in a small period to be the best. While many burnout quite quickly, others seem to show a huge tolerance for the lifestyle, with Impact being one of those players after starting his career in 2012. He played on eight teams, EG being his latest one after joining them in December 2020. Impact said that a lot of players get burned out because they treat it like work, play for money, or job stability. He shared his thoughts about a possible retirement as well.

Photo by Tina Jo via Riot Games/ESPAT

“People always think that just because I have money, I can retire and have a good life, but I would get so bored and feel lost in life,” he said. “I do not want to take a break because it would just bore me. I enjoy competition. […] I do not get burnt out easily because I know all of this work amounts to that feeling of winning. It is the best feeling ever.”

EG is currently tied for third in the 2021 LCS Summer Split with Cloud9 with a score of 24 wins and 15 losses. Taking into account only the Summer Split games would tie them for second with TSM with a score of 14 wins and 7 losses. They’ve looked very dominant throughout the split and are one of the favorites in the upcoming battle for an LCS championship title. Impact, in particular, has been a crucial factor in EG’s performances, his high kill participation indicating that he is always being there for his team for the crucial teamfights.

EG returns on the Rift this weekend with three matches against TSM, Immortals, and CLG. While their playoff spot is secured, every win is crucial to help them get a better seeding in the battle for an LCS champion title.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.