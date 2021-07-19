Evil Geniuses top laner Impact breaks all-time LCS early-game gold record in win over Dignitas

Evil Geniuses top laner Impact made LCS history yesterday when he set the all-time record for gold difference at 15 minutes ([email protected]) during a week seven win over Dignitas.

Just 15 minutes into the game, Impact had mounted a gold lead of 4,121 over Dignitas top laner FakeGod. EG as a whole were up by nearly 10,000 gold at that point in the game, while Impact had a scoreline of 4/0/6 at that moment in time—participating in 10 of EG’s 12 kills in the first 15 minutes.

Thanks to immense pressure around the map, Impact and EG dispatched Dignitas in short order, while Impact simultaneously broke the record for a 15-minute gold differential by any player (in any lane) in LCS history.

The previous record hadn’t been set all that long ago, either. Earlier this split, Immortals AD carry Raes set the [email protected] record with a difference of 3,664 gold over CLG bottom laner WildTurtle. Impact obliterated that record by nearly 500 gold yesterday. Impact additionally posted the highest [email protected] mark yesterday, holding an advantage of 2,801 gold over FakeGod at the 10-minute mark.

During yesterday’s win over Dignitas, Impact earned player of the game honors after posting a final scoreline of 6/2/12 while accounting for 32 percent of EG’s total damage throughout the course of the game. As for FakeGod, he managed to actually rebound from his early game struggles, finishing with a respectable scoreline of 5/4/5 in the losing effort.

EG will return to the LCS stage this Friday, July 23, to take on second-place TSM, while Dignitas will look to climb back to the 0.500 mark when they take on Immortals to kick off the penultimate week of the 2021 LCS Summer Split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.