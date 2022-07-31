EG continue their path of destruction in the 2022 LCS Summer Split with victory over FlyQuest

Once more, a battle of good versus evil made its way to the LCS. On one side were the reigning LCS champions, Evil Geniuses, while on the other, FlyQuest was hoping to deliver greatness that propels them to the LCS Championship. Yet only one could emerge victorious, the other having to recollect themselves in the final weeks of the 2022 Summer Split.

The LCS will continue to live evil as EG prevailed over their heroic counterparts in a commanding victory. This win widens the gap between first-place EG and second-place Team Liquid, with only two weeks remaining in the Summer Split.

EG struggled immensely yesterday to defeat Immortals, who currently sit in ninth place in the LCS, coming down to a steal from Inspired on the Elder Dragon to cement a victory for the first-place team. Yet that shakiness made fans wonder how the team would fare today against FlyQuest. The team had shown considerable teamwork recently, bringing them into contention to qualify for the LCS Championship.

FlyQuest sought to exploit this vulnerability in the reigning champions from the very beginning of the game. While EG’s mid laner Jojopyun took the extra gold from the first blood, an attempt to force a fight in the top jungle diminished the hearty lead they had accumulated for themselves, giving FlyQuest the tools they had needed to secure a handful of objectives.

While FlyQuest continued to group-focus the top side of the map, Inspired was busy picking off whoever he could find as Wukong. The former LEC MVP appeared to be in multiple places on the map at once, thus forcing FlyQuest to ward their jungle heavily as they lost their gold lead.

A final team fight led by a zero-death Inspired in FlyQuest’s jungle turned around a deep jump from Josedeodo into a zero-for-five ace for EG and yet another dominant victory for EG.

Impact made up for his performance yesterday, where he was the victim of multiple ganks from Immortals, by being EG’s main engage tool and ending with nearly 70 percent kill participation. But it was the unkillable Inspired that walked away with the player of the game award and yet another accolade added to his long list of accomplishments across the LEC and LCS.

EG have cemented their spot in the LCS Championship, hoping to maintain the momentum that began with a dominant sweep of their competition through the Spring Playoffs and the organization’s first League of Legends trophy. FlyQuest remains in contention for qualifying for the LCS Championship, though they need to gain a hold of more victories in their final five matches.