EDward Gaming’s Scout becomes second foreign LPL resident

He will be the second mid laner after Doinb to obtain LPL residency.

EDward Gaming’s Scout is now a localized player in the LPL.

The 23-year old Korean mid laner, who has spent six years in the LPL, is now officially a resident according to his organization’s announcement. Scout is the second foreign player to become an LPL resident after FunPlus Phoenix’s Doinb received his residency at the end of 2019. With Scout considered as a resident, EDG will now have a free import slot, with the other occupied by AD carry Viper previously from the LCK.

Scout becomes a local player in #LPL officially on 6th June 2021. Always maintaining top player form since 2016, Scout has spent six of his best years in LPL. We would like to thank Scout for his dedication and congratulate him once again for being a localised players in LPL. pic.twitter.com/3x6ctR1YKY — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) June 6, 2021

Scout began his professional League of Legends career as a trainee on SKT in 2015. A year later he was imported over to the LPL by EDG, who finished their following split with 16 wins and no losses. They were a dominating force and won the 2016 LPL Summer Split with a clean sweep over RNG.

Over the years, Scout changed teammates on a yearly basis. The organization kept adjusting their rosters after failing on the international stage. Even though EDG, under Scout’s leadership in the mid lane, managed to qualify for three world championships, they were unable to defeat other regions during the knockout matches.

During the last offseason, EDG changed its roster yet again, acquiring Flandre from LNG Esports for the top lane and Viper from Hanhwa Life Esports for the bottom lane. With these upgrades, EDG impressed in the 2021 LPL Spring Split and finished second during the regular season. While they were seen as one of the favorites to win the title, they were knocked out by RNG in a nail-biting semifinal.

