Edward Gaming will reportedly play 2020 LPL Spring Split without 3 players, 2 coaches

The LPL is just starting back up after having been postponed for over a month due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. But now, Edward Gaming is going to be without five key components of its squad for the rest of the 2020 Spring Split, according to well-known LPL journalist Ran.

Junglers Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie, Chang “Xinyi” Ping, top laner Lim “Jinoo” Jin-woo, coach Lee “Heart” Gwan-hyung, and head coach Ming “Clearlove” Kai reportedly won’t be available for EDG this season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

EDG will have to play without JiejieXinyiJinooHeartClearlove this spring. pic.twitter.com/8af8teMcPj — Ran (@ran_lpl) March 9, 2020

Due to the rampant spread of the virus across China, all five members of the team have been forced to stay home for their own safety and health. They can’t report in to play online at their own team headquarters.

Former star jungler Clearlove is at the most risk since he’s based in Wuhan, which was the reported epicenter of the virus. This could mean that EDG will have to communicate with their head coach online for the foreseeable future.

This is also troublesome since both of the team’s main junglers are out of commission. The coaching staff could resort to using 17-year-old substitute jungler, Yu “JunJia” Chun-Chia. If chosen, he would be making his LPL debut alongside veterans like mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan and support Tian “Meiko” Ye.

You can watch EDG in action when they face off against Suning Gaming on Thursday, March 12.