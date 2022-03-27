Edward Gaming and Scout dominate FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 in LPL 2022 Spring Split Playoffs

EDward Gaming defeated FunPlus Phoenix in the first round of the LPL 2022 Spring Split playoffs 3-1 today, with mid laner Scout shiining throughout the four-game series.

This meeting between EDG and FPX was different from the matchup where EDG came out on top and earned the championship in the 2021 LPL Summer Split. This time, they battled in the first round of the playoffs and on a struggle not to end their split in ninth place. 2022 has not been as kind to either team as last year.

FPX started out their split relatively strongly and showcased promising qualities after close series with top teams in the LPL. However, a midseason slump put them in a position where they barely qualified for the LPL 2022 Spring Split Playoffs, in 10th place.

Reigning League of Legends world champions EDG, on the other hand, entered the season on an undefeated winning streak, but cracks began to show in their play after they continued to lose to the top teams in the LPL. This resulted in EDG losing their assured spot in the top six, falling down to seventh place by the end of the LPL 2022 Spring Split.

Such a drastic change in a short amount of time, both teams looked to use this series as an opportunity to prove that they are still at the top of the LPL. Meanwhile, the loser would have nothing but time to think about what went wrong for them in the LPL 2022 Spring Split, awaiting summer to start.

Game one was EDG mid laner Scout’s time to shine. The longtime EDG member was everywhere on the Ryze pick. Throughout the game, FPX couldn’t find any early-game traction because of the constant pressure from Jiejie’s Volibear and Scout’s Ryze.

Screengrab via LPL

This gold lead continued to snowball in favor of EDG. They grabbed every single main objective throughout the game, including four dragons and 10 towers, while FPX were left dehydrated with just one kill spread across four players in the 26-minute series opener.

However, game two saw a reinvigorated FPX show up after they grabbed Ryze for mid laner Care and snowballed an early-game lead. At first, EDG were left defenseless throughout the game, but the momentum started to shift towards them when Scout’s teamfighting on Azir helped the team sneak a Baron and kill two members of FPX.

In the span of about two minutes, FPX lost Baron and every single member of their team after a fight at the Elder Dragon left everyone dead aside from EDG top laner Flander, who killed one of the oncoming minions at their tower.

Screengrab via LPL

The situation seemed to worsen for FPX after they attempted to grab the Elder Dragon out of respawning at 35 minutes, but it was stolen by EDG jungler Jiejie on Volibear. The 8,000 gold lead from a strong early game became a 500 gold deficit, and FPX were primed to lose game two to EDG.

However, a pick onto EDG support Meiko helped FPX seamlessly regain footing in the match, grabbing the Baron and ending the game at 40 minutes to even the series at 1-1.

With the series tied 1-1, EDG reclaimed their dominant footing from game one to carry a strong early game lead in both game three and four.

In game three, Scout continued his exceptional Ryze play and was once again pivotal in dictating the early game pace for EDG, while FPX looked lost and outmaneuvered. This early-game pressure led to a 33-minute victory for EDG.

This unrelenting pressure from EDward Gaming continued into game four. Only this time, the star of the game was EDG top laner Flandre. He dominated FPX top laner Xiaolaohu’s Malphite in the early laning phase, and EDG used this sizeable lane advantage to leave FPX helpless once again.

FPX's early-season performance surprised everyone with a nearly all-new lineup. They fought hard to clinch the last playoff ticket, but the journey ends today.



Thanks for a great spring split! See you in summer!#LPL #CrazyIsOurGame pic.twitter.com/s23O8RBI1E — LPL (@lplenglish) March 27, 2022

Ultimately, EDward Gaming closed out the final game of the series in 30 minutes and officially knocked FPX out of the LPL 2022 Spring Split.

This series against EDG showcased a number of flaws that FPX need to overcome if they plan on making a deeper run through playoffs in the LPL 2022 Summer Split. While they won the second game through a dominant early game, their late game continues to struggle, and star AD carry LWX was relatively silent throughout the four-game spectacle.

With nothing but time before the LPL 2022 Summer Split, FPX will now use the offseason to reset and work on improving their 9th-10th place finish in Spring.

Screengrab via LPL

EDG mid laner Scout was a standout throughout the team’s wins over FPX. Scout collected two Player of the Game awards in EDG’s three wins. Even in their only loss to FPX in game two, the value of Scout’s Azir was undeniable. He helped EDG climb out of an 8,000 gold deficit and nearly complete an amazing comeback.

EDG will now move forward into Round Two, where they will take on the LPL sixth seed Weibo Gaming. This match will take place on Tuesday, March 29, and the winner moves forward into Round Three of the LPL 2022 Spring Split Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the other Round Two match between Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports will take place on Monday, March 28. The winner will face LNG Esports in Round Three of the LPL 2022 Spring Split.

The LPL 2022 Spring Split Playoffs began on March 26 and will run up to April 10, where the winner of the Grand Final will represent the LPL at the 2022 Mid Season Invitational.

