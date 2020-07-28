EDG fines top laner Aodi for unprofessional behavior in solo queue

LPL team Edward Gaming is taking disciplinary action against top laner Aodi for being toxic in a ranked League of Legends game, according to a post made on their Weibo account, translated by Korizon Esports’ Kevin Kim.

Aodi will have this month’s salary deducted, according to Kevin Kim. This reportedly includes any bonuses he would’ve earned during this time. EDG’s statement on the matter also suggested that the LPL might be considering its own punitive measures against the player.

EDward Gaming has fined their top laner Aodi for unprofessional behavior towards DRX Keria in solo queue.



Aodi is to have this month's salary deducted, and will be accepting further punishments that may be issued by the league.#LPL pic.twitter.com/cElidUPXIH — Kevin Kim 🦆 (@KevinKimLoL) July 28, 2020

The unprofessional behavior in question occurred during a ranked game in which Aodi was playing on the Korean server. Keria, the starting support player for the LCK team DRX, was playing on Aodi’s team and was streaming at the time.

Late into the game, Keria was on the top side of the map helping to secure a blue buff for his mid laner. This annoyed Aodi, who had asked Keria to help him in a two-vs-two skirmish toward the bot side just a moment earlier.

Following this, Aodi abused Keria in team chat with reported comments like “i give you mom die” and “FK you.” Aodi then said “FF GO” before initiating the surrender vote.

Here's the game in question, from Keria's stream



(eren헌터 = Aodi)https://t.co/etnmrSQ4RG — Kevin Kim 🦆 (@KevinKimLoL) July 28, 2020

EDG’s quickly dispensed punishment is likely, in part, due to the strong protest that came from the Korean esports community that’s protective of its young players. Keria, who is just 17, is one of the most promising rising stars in the LCK and has amassed a large following of passionate fans.

Aodi was replaced in EDG’s starting lineup by Xiaoxang over a month ago. Following this incident of toxicity, he might not see any playing time for the remainder of the 2020 LPL Summer Split.