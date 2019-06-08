Echo Fox tries to counter Cloud9’s Sona-Taric combo with Veigar—but it didn’t work

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

As the Sona-Taric bot lane continues to reign supreme in North America, Echo Fox decided to try their hand at taking down the monster support combo with a pocket pick of their own: Veigar support.



But Echo Fox’s Veigar proved ineffective against the Sona-Taric combo wielded by Cloud9 today, resulting in a relatively-smooth victory for C9 to open week two of the 2019 LCS Summer Split.



Veigar was supposed to be Echo Fox’s answer to Sona-Taric, but it did virtually nothing to hinder any of the combo’s strengths throughout the game. In fact, Cloud9’s bot lane had the lead during the laning phase thanks in part to jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen. Svenskeren spent most of the early game hovering around the bottom side of the map, helping his Sona-Taric survive the laning phase.



With Svenskeren’s help, Cloud9 survived the early game where their composition is weakest.



Once both teams started grouping up, it was clear that Cloud9 had the advantage in teamfights. Veigar, on the other hand, was a complete non-factor in fights for Echo Fox. Veigar’s Event Horizon stun seemed to only pause Cloud9 momentarily before they stampeded through Echo Fox.



With Cloud9’s win over Echo Fox, the Sona-Taric combo remains undefeated in the LCS, boasting a 6-0 record.



Cloud9 returns to the LCS tomorrow when they face off against Golden Guardians at 5pm CT.

